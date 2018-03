Menlo Park Fire officials are investigating a possible hazardous material situation at a Veteran Affairs medical facility in Menlo Park.

Officials said three people were overcome by fumes.

The officials responded to a location at 605 Willow Rd. at 11:46 a.m. The manager of the facility said that the facility is a residential facility for underprivileged veterans.

No other information was immediately available.

