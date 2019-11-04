'He Saved a Life': BART Supervisor Pulls Man From Tracks

A quick-thinking BART supervisor pulled a man to safety after he fell onto the tracks at the Coliseum Station Sunday evening.

A quick-thinking BART supervisor jumped into life-saving mode Sunday evening, pulling a man to safety after he fell onto the tracks at the Coliseum Station.

Transportation Supervisor John O'Conner was at the station keeping an eye on crowds coming from the Oakland Raiders-Detroit Lions game when the man, who was intoxicated, fell on the tracks as a train was approaching, according to BART.

O'Conner saw what happened and yelled at the man to get back on the platform, but the man didn't move quickly, BART said. Having previously worked as a train operator and knowing that the incoming train would not be able to stop abruptly, O'Conner grabbed the man and pulled him to safety.

"He saved a life tonight," BART said in a tweet. "Thank you John."

BART rider Tony Badilla said on Twitter he was on the platform when he witnessed the rescue unfold.

"[O'Conner] was actively keeping the postgame crowd clear from danger while helping riders to their trains," Badilla said. "The positive outcome of this event is a direct result of John's attentiveness!"

Badilla tweeted video showing O'Conner and the man embrace as nearby riders burst into applause.