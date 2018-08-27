Headless Corpse Found Inside SF Home of Man Reported Missing

A corpse with no head and no hands was found inside a fish tank at the San Francisco home of a man reported missing, according to police. Jean Elle reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

A corpse with no head and no hands was found inside a fish tank at the San Francisco home of a man reported missing, according to police.

Residents on Clara Street in the city's South of Market neighborhood have been talking on Nextdoor about the mysterious absence of their neighbor Brian Egg since Aug. 2. Some neighbors say the last time they saw the 65-year-old on his daily walk with his dog Lucky was in early June.

A neighbor said he called police asking for a welfare check. He said a man who claimed to live at Egg's home told police and others Egg was on vacation, a story police appeared to believe until a few weeks ago.

Neighbor Philippe Dunbar said patrol cars were parked outside the home in shifts for about two weeks.

"Another cop car would pull up, the first one would pull away, and the second one would pull into the same parking space," he said. "So there was always a cop in this alley for awhile."

Police wouldn't say when Egg was reported missing or how officers followed up. But sources close to the investigation said sometime this month officers went inside Egg's home and found a corpse in a fish tank with no head and no hands. They also say chemicals were in the tank.

"There were people going in and out with masks on," neighbor Philippe Dunbar said.

In a statement, San Francisco police said they have an on going missing person investigation, and the remains have been recovered but not identified.