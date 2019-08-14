Midweek Heat Wave Bakes Bay Area With Widespread 90s, 100s

Inland valleys will reach up to 106 degrees in spots with warm air also near the coast. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The latest summer heat wave to hit the Bay Area has triggered a heat advisory for interior parts of the region through Thursday night, according to weather officials.

The heat advisory — in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday —applies to much of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, most of the South Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains, the National Weather Service said. Areas under the advisory could face temperatures between 95 and 106 degrees.

Concord is slated to sizzle at 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said. Livermore and Gilroy will be right behind at 104 degrees. Other spots such as San Jose, Santa Rosa and Napa will bake in the upper 90s.

Folks looking for relief will have to head to the coast. San Francisco is expecting a high of 82 degrees. Half Moon Bay is slated to check in at 75 degrees.

The midweek heat wave could break some daily high temperature records across the Bay Area, according to the weather Service.

The forecast calls for the San Francisco International Airport to reach 86 degrees Wednesday, which would break the current daily high temperature mark of 85 degrees set back in 1995. Moffett Field, pinned to reach 90 degrees, could break a daily high mark of 88 degrees set in 1989.

Aside from the heat, NBC Bay Area Metorologist Kari Hall said that some people will encounter hazy skies and unhealthy air quality. The current high pressure system sitting above the Bay Area is acting as a "lid," trapping pollution at the ground level. A Spare the Air Alert is in effect Wednesday.

The hot weather is expected to linger through the end of the workweek, Hall said. Inland temps are slated to dip back into the upper 80s by the weekend.