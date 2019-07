A helicopter crashed at the Hayward airport. (July 15, 2019)

Two people are injured following a helicopter crash at the Hayward airport, firefighters said.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said a Robinson 44 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances on the left side of Runway 28L at the Hayward Executive Airport.

Gregor said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigation the crash.

No other information was immediately available.