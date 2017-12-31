A helicopter team rescues an injured mountain biker from Briones Regional Park in the East Bay. (Dec. 30, 2017)

An injured mountain biker believed to have suffered broken bones and head injuries was rescued by a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department helicopter team on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The mountain biker was riding along Beacon Ridge Trail in Briones Regional Park when he went down, according to the sheriff's department.

The helicopter team was dispatched to the scene around 3:34 p.m. and swiftly swooped in and found the victim.

Two first responders from the aircraft hiked down to the mountain biker and examined his injuries, according to sheriff's office. It was decided that the helicopter team would fly the victim about a half-mile away to waiting fire department units.

The mountain biker was then transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's department. His condition was not immediately known.

Further information was not available.



