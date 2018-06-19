The country-touring truck made a stop in Walnut Creek last weekend, and it has several upcoming trips scheduled throughout the Bay Area.

Hello Kitty is here to stay in the Bay Area.

After successful runs at the Instagram-famous Hello Kitty pop-up trucks, Sanrio announced that the Hello Kitty Mini Cafe will permanently open at San Jose's Santana Row mall on Friday.

The Hello Kitty Mini Cafe will have everything the pink Mercedes had: Hello Kitty gear and sweet treats ranging from pies, tarts, cookies, pastries and cakes.



"We are expanding the Cafe concept further with additional locations and formats to bring the experience to our Bay Area fans. Santana Row is the perfect location to debut our newest Cafe extension to offer supercute and delicious treats to Northern California," said David Marchi, Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio.

Grand opening festivities will start Friday through Sunday, June 24. It will include daily giveaways including complimentary beverages and a small gift with purchase for the first 50 customers, accordin to Sanrio.



Wherever it goes, a bounty of Instagram posts are sure to follow. Since making its debut at the annual Hello Kitty Con, a (surprisingly real) convention devoted to all things Hello Kitty, the truck and its retail items have attracted a rabid following on social media.

Watch the video above to see some highlights from a past event.