San Jose police cadets prepare holiday care kits to be shared with the homeless community for Thanksgiving. (Nov. 22, 2017)

San Jose police officers made several rounds at many homeless shelters on sidewalks on Wednesday as a part of an initiative they call “Operation Care” to hand out backpack care kits in the spirit of thanksgiving.

According to officers “Operation Care” is an effort to build relationships with the city’s homeless as well as a reminder that San Jose’s law enforcement cares.

“There is enforcement that takes place in some of these encampments but we want them to know that’s not the only thing we’re concerned about. We also care about them and are trying to help them get housed,” said San Jose police Sgt. Jason Dwyer.

The backpack kits assembled by the police cadet were filled with a long-sleeved t-shirt, socks, a list of homeless services and a flashlight with batteries.

The new initiative was launched in conjunction with Adobe, a non-profit housing agency.