Here's What's Coming to 'Thrive City' at SF's Chase Center

Restaurants, Skating Rink and Farmers Market: Here's What's Coming to 'Thrive City' at the Warriors' San Francisco Chase Center - NBC Bay Area
Restaurants, Skating Rink and Farmers Market: Here's What's Coming to 'Thrive City' at the Warriors' San Francisco Chase Center

By Jessica Aguirre

Published Jun 3, 2019 at 11:03 PM | Updated at 11:59 PM PDT on Jun 3, 2019

    The countdown to a thriving experience is officially on. The Golden State Warriors announced its culinary plans for the plaza being built around the new billion-dollar Chase Center in San Francisco. And it's certain to be a total Bay Area experience, boasting some of the area's most famous chefs. Jessica Aguirre reports. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

    The countdown to a thriving experience is officially on.

    The Golden State Warriors announced its culinary plans for the plaza being built around the new billion-dollar Chase Center in San Francisco. And it's certain to be a total Bay Area experience, boasting some of the area's most famous chefs.

    Kaiser Permanente is teaming up with the Warriors in naming the area surrounding the Chase Center "Thrive City," which will include restaurants, bars and stores.

    The project is being called by Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts as a transformational arena -- not just for the team, but for the Bay Area too.

    PHOTOS: Go Inside the Warriors' Chase Center in SF

    Chase Center: Go Inside the Golden State Warriors' New San Francisco Home
    NBC Bay Area

    Welts gave NBC Bay Area an exclusive tour of the surrounding district.

    Thrive City's entertainment space is designed to accommodate pre- and post-game festivities. It will also include a year-round foodie funfest with an ice skating rink, farmers market, art installations and even a giant outdoor video board.

    In addition to Warriors games, the Chase Center will host some 200 events each year.

