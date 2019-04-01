Sales Tax Rising in Many Bay Area Cities

A sales tax increase kicked in Monday across many Bay Area cities.

The tax hike, which also applies to online shopping, comes after a Supreme Court ruling requiring out-of-state retailers found online to also collect sales tax. Some of the new taxes will go to California. In all, 51 cities across the state are raising sales taxes.

Lawmakers admit one of the reasons for the rise in online shopping taxes is to level the playing field with brick and mortar stores, who felt they were being taxed unfairly.

