Here's Why Shopping Will Cost You More in Stores and Online in California - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Here's Why Shopping Will Cost You More in Stores and Online in California

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sales Tax Rising in Many Bay Area Cities

    A sales tax increase kicked in Monday across many Bay Area cities. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    A sales tax increase kicked in Monday across many Bay Area cities.

    The tax hike, which also applies to online shopping, comes after a Supreme Court ruling requiring out-of-state retailers found online to also collect sales tax. Some of the new taxes will go to California. In all, 51 cities across the state are raising sales taxes.

    Lawmakers admit one of the reasons for the rise in online shopping taxes is to level the playing field with brick and mortar stores, who felt they were being taxed unfairly.

    NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices