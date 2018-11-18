Here's a List of Bay Area Schools Closed Monday Due to Smoke From Camp Fire - NBC Bay Area
Here's a List of Bay Area Schools Closed Monday Due to Smoke From Camp Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    While many Bay Area schools are closed this coming week for the Thanksgiving holiday, a handful of schools will be closed Monday due to poor air quality caused by smoke drifting down from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

    Here's a list of schools that announced closures for Monday, Nov. 19 and beyond because of the bad air:

    COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

    • Contra Costa College, San Pablo
    • De Anza College, Cupertino
    • Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill
    • Foothill College, Los Altos
    • Holy Names University, Oakland (all week)
    • Los Medanos College, Pittsburg
    • San Francisco State University
    • Santa Clara University (all week)
    • University of California Berkeley (all week)

