Many Bay Area school districts are canceling classes due to smoke from the Camp Fire. Pete Suratos reports.

While many Bay Area schools are closed this coming week for the Thanksgiving holiday, a handful of schools will be closed Monday due to poor air quality caused by smoke drifting down from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Here's a list of schools that announced closures for Monday, Nov. 19 and beyond because of the bad air:

COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

Contra Costa College, San Pablo

De Anza College, Cupertino

Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill

Foothill College, Los Altos

Holy Names University, Oakland (all week)

Los Medanos College, Pittsburg

San Francisco State University

Santa Clara University (all week)

University of California Berkeley (all week)

