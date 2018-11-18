While many Bay Area schools are closed this coming week for the Thanksgiving holiday, a handful of schools will be closed Monday due to poor air quality caused by smoke drifting down from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Here's a list of schools that announced closures for Monday, Nov. 19 and beyond because of the bad air:
COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES
- Contra Costa College, San Pablo
- De Anza College, Cupertino
- Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill
- Foothill College, Los Altos
- Holy Names University, Oakland (all week)
- Los Medanos College, Pittsburg
- San Francisco State University
- Santa Clara University (all week)
- University of California Berkeley (all week)