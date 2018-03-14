Hertl Hammers One in For Thrilling Sharks OT Win Over Oilers

Thomas Hertl and the Sharks pulled out a win in Edmonton Wednesday night. (March 14, 2018)

Tomas Hertl finished the night with three points, the biggest coming in overtime as he wound up and smashed it to the back of the net for a 4-3 overtime victory against the Oilers in San Jose.

Gearing up for the winning goal, Hertl did just that 2:40 into overtime. It was his second goal of the night.

The Sharks fell behind early on a Drake Caggiula goal 2:39 into the first perid before Hertl started his big night. Barely under six minutes later, Hertl put the Sharks on the scoreboard and tied it up at one goal apiece.

Edmonton and San Jose exchanged goals for the next two period with the Oilers scoring first and then the Sharks evening everything later in the peiod.

Brenden Dillon came up huge with a game-tying goal in the third period.

Martin Jones saved 25 of the Oilers' 28 shots on goal.

The Sharks are now 38-29-9 on the season.