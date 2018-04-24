Hey, SF Giants Fans: Bruce Bochy is Now on Twitter!

It took him about six months, but San Francisco Giants Manager Bruce Bochy on Tuesday finally unleashed his first tweet:





As of Tuesday night, Bochy surpassed 6,000 followers. And right now he only follows Giants players, along with the main @SFGiants and ATTPark accounts. News of Bochy on Twitter (he apparently created his account last November!) set off a wave of reactions from Giants fans.

We're looking forward to seeing more of what Bochy has to say via Twitter. We're also hoping he'll tweet out two words in his next update: EVEN YEAR.

For more San Francisco Giants coverage, visit The Cove.







