High Fire Danger May Trigger PG&E Power Shutoff in North Bay

PG&E said Sunday because of the incoming hot, dry and windy conditions across Northern California this week, it anticipates deploying its Public Safety Power Shutoff program in nine counties.

The shutoff could affect about 124,000 customers in the nine counties starting Monday afternoon or early evening, the utility said.

Those areas include portions of Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay, as well as Butte, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills, PG&E said.

The number of customers who may potentially be impacted by county include:

Lake, 12,840; Napa, 10,500; Sonoma, 33,500; Butte, 22,920; El Dorado, 3,640; Nevada, 12,950; Placer, 22,180; Sutter, 230; an Yuba, 5,240.

PG&E said it will make a final decision on whether to proceed with the power shutoff by late Monday morning.