The cafeteria at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek has reopened after a dead mouse was found on Valentine’s Day, prompting its immediate closure.

The health department revisited Northgate Thursday morning and the building was found to be clean and in compliance with all safety standards.

The school’s principal, Michael McAlister, sent out a notice to the Northgate community stating that the cafeteria was reopened as soon as the health department cleared it.