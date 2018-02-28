High School Student Arrested With 2 Guns on Concord Campus

A student at an East Bay high school was arrested Wednesday for bringing guns onto campus, according to the Concord Police Department. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

A school resource officer at Olympic High School in Concord acted on a tip that a student on the campus might be armed with a gun. Several Concord Officers located and detained 18-year-old Alejandro Cortes, of Pittsburg, a reputed gang member with a previous arrest for weapons violations, police said.

Cortes was in possession of two loaded handguns, police said. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Concord PD jail.

There were no indications Cortes had planned violence at the campus or made any threats towards faculty or students, police said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Montero of the Concord Police Department at 925-603-5925.