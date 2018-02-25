Highway 1 Reopens Near San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County - NBC Bay Area
Highway 1 Reopens Near San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    San Mateo County Fire Department
    Crews work at the scene of a rescue along Highway 1 in San Mateo County. (Feb. 25, 2018)

    Both directions of Highway 1 just south of San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County reopened Sunday afternoon after crews rescued a man who had climbed through a culvert and tumbled roughly 250 feet, according to a fire official.

    The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, San Mateo County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ari Delay said.

    Fire crews first received a call around 11:45 a.m. regarding a person who had reportedly fallen off a cliff in the area, according to Delay.

    Crews later realized that a man had climbed through the pipe and slid about 250 feet to the bottom, Delay said.

    Further information was not available.

