Highway 101 Lane Closures Snarl Traffic Through Palo Alto

The morning commute through Palo Alto promises to be rougher than usual Tuesday.

The two right lanes of northbound Highway 101, just north of the Embarcadero Road interchange, were closed Monday for emergency pavement repair, and there was no estimated time for their reopening, according to Caltrans officials.

The closure began about 3:30 p.m. Monday after pavement in the two right lanes began to loosen and unravel, creating deep grooves and potholes in the road, Caltrans said.

Caltrans workers applied a patching material in an effort to reopen the lanes Monday, but wet, cold weather could delay reopening the lanes until Tuesday evening, when drier weather would allow for a permanent fix, Caltrans said.

If the rain should let up overnight Tuesday, the emergency patchwork could be finished before the morning commute, but Caltrans officials say it's unlikely.