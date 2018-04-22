Hiker Bit by Rattlesnake on Mount Tamalpais

Emergency responders transport a hiker who was bit by a rattlesnake on Mount Tamalpais. (April 22, 2018)

A hiker on Sunday was bit by a rattlesnake on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol – Golden Gate Division Air Operations.

The hiker suffered "multiple bites," according to the CHP.

A CHP helicopter crew transported the hiker to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The hiker's condition was not immediately known.

CHP officials took to Facebook to remind hikers to keep their eyes out for snakes now that temperatures are warming up.

Further information was not available.