Historic Building in San Francisco Sells for $65 Million - NBC Bay Area
Historic Building in San Francisco Sells for $65 Million

By Diana San Juan

Published 4 hours ago

    The 200,000 square-foot San Francisco Armory constructed more than a century ago, sold for $65 million, the Business Times reports.

    Originally built in 1914 as an armory and arsenal for the U.S. National Guard, the castle-like structure has housed sporting events and Hollywood movies.

    In 2007, Kink.com, a San Francisco-based internet pornography producer, purchased the building for $14.5 million and used it as a studio for production of content for their website before it ceased production in 2017, SF Gate reports.

    The new owners of the Armory are Soho House, a hyper-elite global chain of clubs.


