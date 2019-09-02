Hit-and-Run Crash Plows Into Parked Vehicles in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver tore through a San Jose neighborhood, crashing into parked cars. Bob Redell reports for Today in the Bay on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A hit-and-run driver tore through a San Jose neighborhood Sunday night and crashed into several parked cars, authorities said.

The incident happened on Hillsdale and Irlanda Way in San Jose, just south of the Willow Glen neighborhood at 9:38 p.m.

According to San Jose Police, the driver was driving at high speed and crashed into multiple cars including a minivan and a vehicle that was split in half. The driver crashed his vehicle into a pole.

A witness said the driver fled the scene on foot and left a “trail of blood.”

Robert Corrales, a resident of the area said the driver was picked up and transported to a hospital in front of his house. Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run driver approaching the Corrales’ home and asking for a ride home.

Fortunately, no one was inside the parked vehicles at the moment of the crash. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate the incident.