Home Court: New Mobile App Helps Hoopers Improve Their Basketball Skills - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Tech Now

Tech Now

Covering all the latest tech happenings from the Silicon Valley.

Home Court: New Mobile App Helps Hoopers Improve Their Basketball Skills

By Scott Budman

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Home Court: App Uses AI to Help Your Basketball Game

    A Bay Area company and some big name NBA investors are hoping artificial intelligence can improve your basketball game. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Bay Area company and some big name NBA investors are hoping artificial intelligence can improve your basketball game.

    The technology is being used in a new mobile app, Home Court, that is backed by investors like NBA player Jeremy Lin and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

    Two-time NBA champion Beno Udrih recently was seen using the app, which tracked his every move. The app used artificial intelligence to figure out what he is doing well and what he needs to work on.

    The 'Home Court' app comes from a San Jose company called NEX Team. The app lets you take 300 shots a month for free -- then it costs $7.99. It is available on the Apple app store now and an Android version is coming soon.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices