A Bay Area company and some big name NBA investors are hoping artificial intelligence can improve your basketball game. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman reports.

A Bay Area company and some big name NBA investors are hoping artificial intelligence can improve your basketball game.

The technology is being used in a new mobile app, Home Court, that is backed by investors like NBA player Jeremy Lin and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Two-time NBA champion Beno Udrih recently was seen using the app, which tracked his every move. The app used artificial intelligence to figure out what he is doing well and what he needs to work on.

The 'Home Court' app comes from a San Jose company called NEX Team. The app lets you take 300 shots a month for free -- then it costs $7.99. It is available on the Apple app store now and an Android version is coming soon.