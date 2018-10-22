Home in San Francisco Listed For Record $45 Million

San Francisco's already crazy-expensive real estate market just got a little more nutty Monday with a home listed for -- brace yourself -- $45 million.
The 9,500-square-foot home at 950 Lombard St. in the city's Russian Hill neighborhood sits on two lots just a block away from the famous crooked section of Lombard that draws tourists from all over the globe.
The property features a glass elevator, a wellness center and a four-car garage. It's the most expensive home-listing in San Francisco history, eclipsing the prior record of $38 million.
The home is listed by Pacific Union agent Val Steele.