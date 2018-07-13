The Oakland Athletics are celebrating their 50th anniversary season and to celebrate the milestone the Oakland Museum of California unveiled a 350-square-foot installation honoring three iconic players - Dennis Eckersley, Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart. The installation opens to the public on July 13 in the OMCA Gallery of California History. The installation features rare photographs, high school yearbook images and sports memorabilia worn by players. "Our 50th anniversary in Oakland is an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the tremendous achievements of our club," said A's President Dave Kaval. The Homegrown Heroes: Oakland at 50 exhibit will remain at the OMCA through the fall.