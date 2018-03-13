Homeless Camp Found on Top of Antioch Amtrak Station - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain Moves Across Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Homeless Camp Found on Top of Antioch Amtrak Station

By Brendan Weber

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City
    Antioch Police Department
    Homeless camp on top of the Amtrak station in Antioch. (Mar. 8, 2018)

    A homeless camp was discovered on top of a train station in Antioch, police announced last week.

    Authorities learned about the camp after a citizen reported seeing a transient lowering a bike from the top of the Amtrak station in the East Bay city, police stated.

    An Antioch police officer later figured out that someone had indeed set up an "unsafe" camp on top of the roof, according to police.

    "Due to safety concerns, the camp had to be immediately abated," police stated on Facebook.

    Police added that "homelessness is not a crime and we try to get our homeless citizens into services so they can have a stable environment."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices