Homeless Camp Found on Top of Antioch Amtrak Station

Homeless camp on top of the Amtrak station in Antioch. (Mar. 8, 2018)

A homeless camp was discovered on top of a train station in Antioch, police announced last week.

Authorities learned about the camp after a citizen reported seeing a transient lowering a bike from the top of the Amtrak station in the East Bay city, police stated.

An Antioch police officer later figured out that someone had indeed set up an "unsafe" camp on top of the roof, according to police.

"Due to safety concerns, the camp had to be immediately abated," police stated on Facebook.

Police added that "homelessness is not a crime and we try to get our homeless citizens into services so they can have a stable environment."