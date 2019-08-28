Homeless Deaths on the Rise in Contra Costa County: Report

A new report says homeless deaths in Contra Costa County rose 34% in 2018. (Aug. 28, 2019)

The number of homeless people dying in Contra Costa County is on the rise compared to the year before.

A new county report found 59 homeless people died in 2018. That's up 34 percent compared to 2017.

The Trinity Center in Walnut Creek says often homeless people are so focused on surviving they are not able to seek preventative care.

"If you had to to figure out where you are going to sleep every night and how to get food, you would not take the time to see a doctor," said Donna Colombo, the center's executive director.

The report also found the number of homeless people age 62 or older has doubled, and the number of disabled homeless also is increasing.