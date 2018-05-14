Homeless UC Berkeley Student Earns Diploma

A homeless UC Berkeley students whose story generated national buzz received his diploma Monday.

The student, Ismael Chamu, made headlines because of his struggle -- juggling work and classes. That's when people donated money to help him find a home.

Chamu on Monday became the first in his family to receive a college degree. He plans to donate some of the extra funds to other Berkeley students who are dealing with homelessness.

Melissa Colorado has more on the triumphant graduation in the video report above.