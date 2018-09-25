 Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing at Santa Rosa Elementary School - NBC Bay Area
Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing at Santa Rosa Elementary School

2 hours ago

A hot air balloon on Tuesday made a surprise landing at Sequoia Elementary School in Santa Rosa. The incident was captured in photos by resident Mark Freeland.
