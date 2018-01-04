 In-N-Out Adds Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate to Menu - NBC Bay Area
In-N-Out Adds Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate to Menu

By Whitney Irick

Thursday, Jan 4, 2018

Would you like a hot chocolate with that?

In-N-Out Burger – famous for its burgers, fries and shakes – is adding a new item to its menu: hot cocoa.

It's the Southern California-based burger chain's first new menu item in 15 years, but it's not the first time the heated beverage has been on the menu, according to In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder.

Her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the '50s. At some point, it fell off the menu.

"For a certain generation, hot cocoa is an In-N-Out classic, and we hope it will be a favorite of a new generation," Snyder wrote in a statement.

The cocoa is from Ghirardelli and yes, they serve it with marshmallows. It's available in two sizes: 8 ounces and 16 ounces.

Below, a look at the current hot cocoa cup and a few 1960s-era menu photos (when hot chocolate went for 15 cents).

In-N-Out just added another delectable treat that was initially introduced sometime in the 1950s before it disappeared. Hot cocoa is back, with marshmallows, the chain announced January 2018.  

