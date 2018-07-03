NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the 98th annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chesnut won his eighth straight Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with 61 hot dogs. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut, the famous hot dog-eating champion, is supporting United States veterans by donating 100 percent of the profits from his condiment line to Hidden Heroes, a military family care foundation.

Chestnut owns more competitive eating records than any other athlete in history, most recently devouring 72 hotdogs and buns in 10 minutes, so it’s no surprise the king of hot dogs and buns come out with a line of condiments for just that.

From June 25 to July 6, all of the profits made from Joey Chestnut Select will be donated to Hidden Heroes, an Elizabeth Dole Foundation campaign, dedicated to raise awareness of the issues military caregivers face every day.

Their mission is to, "Strengthen and empower military and veteran caregivers; the spouses, parents, and loved ones caring for our nation’s wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans,” according to Chestnut’s website.

Joey Chestnut Select’s collection by "The Hot Dog Champion" features deli-style mustard, spicy mustard and a 'Boardwalk Coney' sauce, all which are priced at $5.



