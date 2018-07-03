Hot Dog King! San Jose's Joey Chestnut Set to Defend Nathan's Title in NY - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Hot Dog King! San Jose's Joey Chestnut Set to Defend Nathan's Title in NY

By Stephen Ellison

Published at 11:11 PM PDT on Jul 3, 2018 | Updated at 11:17 PM PDT on Jul 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hot Dog King! San Jose's Joey Chestnut Set to Defend Nathan's Title in NY
    NBC
    San Jose's Joey Chestnut on Wednesday morning will defend his title in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. (July 3, 2018)

    San Jose's own Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will try to keep the Mustard Belt in Silicon Valley as he competes once again in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, on Wednesday.

    The reigning hot dog champ downed a record 72 franks last year to win his 10th Nathan's title, beating Carmen Cincotti (62) and another San Jose native Matt "Megatoad" Stonie (45), who won the title in 2015.

    The men's contest goes off at 9 a.m. PDT and is televised on ESPN2.  The women's competition starts at 7:50 a.m. PDT.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices