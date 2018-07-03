San Jose's Joey Chestnut on Wednesday morning will defend his title in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. (July 3, 2018)

San Jose's own Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will try to keep the Mustard Belt in Silicon Valley as he competes once again in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, on Wednesday.

The reigning hot dog champ downed a record 72 franks last year to win his 10th Nathan's title, beating Carmen Cincotti (62) and another San Jose native Matt "Megatoad" Stonie (45), who won the title in 2015.

The men's contest goes off at 9 a.m. PDT and is televised on ESPN2. The women's competition starts at 7:50 a.m. PDT.