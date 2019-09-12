Hot End to the Week Sparks Heat Advisory in Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Hot End to the Week Sparks Heat Advisory in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    A heat advisory is in effect for the Bay Area through Thursday evening, weather officials say.

    The National Weather Service said a heat advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. View the heat advisory for your county here.

    The advisory comes after summer heat made a comeback in the Bay Area.

    The warming spell is expected to peak on Friday, weather officials said. The usual hot spots — Concord, Livermore and other inland areas — are expected to reach 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

    A summer Spare the Air alert on Thursday has been extended into Friday as well, weather officials said.

    Temperatures will start dropping on Saturday and continue to fall into early next week.

