While red flag warnings have been dropped locally, temps will be high, humidity levels will be quite low even w/ the return of daytime heat driven sea breeze by mid afternoon into evening, this increase in wind speed Both days esp. from 2pm-7pm will have to be watched for any fire starts, esp grass fires etc. near highways as wind speeds will bring a potential for fast spread and movement. We should begin to see cooling near the coast and bay on Tuesday with another day of hot 90s inland. Valleys may have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday for noticeable cooling as temps drop back into the 70s and 80s Inland later in the week.

The heat is on — again.

After sweating through sizzling temperates on Sunday, the Bay Area will once again roast Monday afternoon, with several spots expected to soar into the triple digits, weather officials say.

Monday’s high heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the East Bay valleys, North Bay valleys, Santa Clara Valley and spots along the San Francisco Bay between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

A number of locations are expected to come close to or surpass daily high temperature records, according to the weather service.

Livermore and Concord are expected to bake at 105 degrees, the weather service said. Santa Rosa is slated to peak at 103 degrees. San Jose is forecast to sizzle at 101 degrees. San Francisco, which is typically covered by fog this time of year, is expecting a high of 92 degrees.

Weather officials are reminding people to stay hydrated, limit the amount of time they spend outside during the hottest time of the day, and keep a close eye on children and pets, making sure not to leave them in parked vehicles.