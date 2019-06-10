The heat is on — again.
After sweating through sizzling temperates on Sunday, the Bay Area will once again roast Monday afternoon, with several spots expected to soar into the triple digits, weather officials say.
Monday’s high heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the East Bay valleys, North Bay valleys, Santa Clara Valley and spots along the San Francisco Bay between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.
A number of locations are expected to come close to or surpass daily high temperature records, according to the weather service.
Livermore and Concord are expected to bake at 105 degrees, the weather service said. Santa Rosa is slated to peak at 103 degrees. San Jose is forecast to sizzle at 101 degrees. San Francisco, which is typically covered by fog this time of year, is expecting a high of 92 degrees.
Weather officials are reminding people to stay hydrated, limit the amount of time they spend outside during the hottest time of the day, and keep a close eye on children and pets, making sure not to leave them in parked vehicles.