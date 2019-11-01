Here's how long it will take you to work off the candy you've been "sharing" with your kids. (Published 4 minutes ago)

More than a few parents have been known to help themselves to their kid’s Halloween candy, but new research showing how long it takes to burn off those calories may have them thinking twice.

What does it take to burn it all off?

• 20 pieces of Candy Corn: Play ping pong for 30 minutes.

• 2 fun-sized Snickers bars: One-hour Hatha yoga class.

• Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup: Swim laps for 15 minutes.

• 3 Fun-sized Kit Kat Bars: 20-minute run.

• Fun-sized Hershey’s Chocolate bar: Slowly jump rope for 10 minutes.

• Fun-sized Almond Joy: 15 minutes of golf.

• Fun-sized Whoppers: Jog one mile.

Remember, the more candy you eat, the more exercise you’ll need to do to maintain your weight!