How to Help People Fleeing Homes as Fire Rages Butte County

A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital during the Camp Fire on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres in a matter of hours.

As thousands upon thousands of residents are forced from their homes in Paradise in Butte County, some reduced to smoking husks as the flames continue on, here are some ways to get help and to help:

AirBnb

AirBnb was looking for host homes to open their spaces for evacuees of the Woolsey and Hill Fires.

Airbnb's Open Homes Program aimed to connect evacuees, as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers, to AirBnB hosts.

The program was set to be running through Nov. 29.

Work Space

Chico Start is offering office space with phones and WiFi for businesses displaced by the fire needing a temporary space to work, said Butte County officials. Contact Tim at tim@chicostart.com or 530-924-5070.

Donations

Anyone who wants to help can text "CAWILDFIRES" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support RedCross disaster efforts.

North Valley Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations as well as supplies.

Caring Choice, a nonprofit in Chico, is accepting donations to help offer relief to those affected by recent Northern California Fires. You can make a note in the memo whether you prefer your donation be used for, food, clothing, housing or other things.

Among supplies need are paper products (toilet paper, forks, spoons, paper plates, tissues, paper towels), and women's undergarments, as well as warm clothes, including shoe and socks, county officials said.

Oroville Municipal Auditorium is taking supply donations at 1200 Meyers St., Oroville. Hours are Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Supply donations can be picked up at Hope Center (1950 Kitrick Ave A, Oroville, CA 95966).

The North Valley Animal Disaster Group is taking care of 729 animals as of Saturday morning and it's accepting donations. Call ‪530-899-3873‬ or visit https://www.nvadg.org/donate for more information.

People & Animals Evacuations

The following shelters still have capacity to support Camp Fire evacuees:

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City (442 Franklin)

The following shelters are full:

Nazarene Church in Oroville - FULL.

The Neighborhood Church in Chico - FULL.

The Chico Elks Lodge - FULL

Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley (199 E Hazel Street) - FULL

Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland (221 E. Yolo Street) - FULL

Three shelters have been set up for animals, county officials said. Small animals evacuated due to the Camp Fire can be taken to:

• The Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

• The Chico Municipal Airport (150 Airpark Blvd, Chico, CA 95973)

Large animals evacuated due to the Camp Fire can be taken to the Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948.

Volunteers

Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.

AT&T was also waiving charges for those affected by the fires. See more information here.