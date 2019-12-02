Airplanes taxi on the runway at San Francisco International Airport on December 1, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Hundreds of flights at SFO were canceled or delayed Monday mostly due to weather, airport officials said.

As of about 6:30 p.m. Monday, 121 flights had been canceled and 551 had been delayed at San Francisco International Airport because of weather at the airport and across the country, SFO officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued at ground delay program at SFO that is in effect until midnight. The delay program limits the number of planes that can land at the airport because of the runway configuration and the weather.

Arrivals to SFO are also being affected by departure delays at Logan International Airport in Boston and Newark International Airport in New Jersey because of the weather in those areas.

SFO officials are urging travelers to check the flight's status with the individual airline.