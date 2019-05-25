A suspect who allegedly shot a man in San Francisco Saturday afternoon has been arrested following a pursue into Oakland.

San Francisco police say they responded to the scene of a reported shooting on in the area of Golden Gate and Hyde when they saw a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting suspect had fled in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD.

Police later spotted the suspect's vehicle in the area and they pursued the suspect into Oakland where the suspect was stopped and taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.