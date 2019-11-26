NBC Bay Area meteorologist Kari Hall breaks down the incoming storm and the so-called "bomb cyclone" set to hit the West Coast.

Digital Weather Explainer: What Is a Bomb Cyclone?

Both directions of I-80 are closed due to multiple collisions, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

On Twitter, CHP said traffic was being held from Alta to Truckee.

Multiple collisions were reported along the 80 corridor near Cisco Grove.

Weather forecasters in Northern Nevada are warning of possible blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility overnight in the Sierra Nevada due to blowing snow and gusty winds.

According to a National Weather Service meteorologist, road conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight as temperature drops and snow accumulates.

Here are some helpful tips to take into consideration when driving in snowy conditions.

