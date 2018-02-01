Getty Images File image of ICE agent

Dozens of Bay Area businesses received inspection notices from Homeland Security this week indicating their hiring records will be audited to determine compliance with U.S. immigration laws, according to NBC Investigations.

The actions reflect the Trump administration's increased efforts to enforce the laws that prohibit businesses from hiring illegal workers, its focus on protecting jobs for U.S. citizens and others who are lawfully employed and strengthening public safety and national security.



Special agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement served I-9 audit notices to 77 businesses throughout the Bay Area and Sacramento area Monday through Wednesday. The notices alert business owners of an inspection of their records, and employers are required to produce their company’s I-9s within three business days, after which Homeland Security will conduct an inspection for compliance.

ICE Deputy Director Tom Homan has indicated he would be directing Homeland Security to step up worksite enforcement to include conducting more I-9 audits in pursuit of more criminal investigations.

The investigations remain ongoing. Any potential criminal charges or other penalties will be coordinated with the U.S. Department of Justice.