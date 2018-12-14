Afghan Army Translator Among Those Naturalized in Hayward

East Bay resident Bahroz Mohmand was among people from 19 different nations who took the oath of allegiance to become an American citizen.

Forty-four immigrants, including an Afghan translator who assisted a Medal of Honor recipient during a battle in Afghanistan's Shok Valley a decade ago, became citizens of the United States through the naturalization process Friday morning in Hayward.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held the naturalizaion ceremy at Hayward City Hall where Mayo Barbara Halliday was in attendance.

East Bay resident Bahroz Mohmand was among people from 19 different nations who took the oath of allegiance to become an American citizen.

Mohmand, born in Afghanistan, served as a combat interpretator along side Retired Staff Sgt. Ron Shurer II who received a Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump in October for his and his unit's actions during a 2008 battle.

"I spent most of my youth age working with the army, and now I have two kids and I have another one on the way. This means a lot to me because I want to make a better future for my kids," Mohmand told NBC Bay Area.

He said he spent most of his youth working with the army. "Whatever I had during my childhood, I don't want my kids to go through that," Mohmand continued. His wife was also among those who became a naturalized citizen.

Members of the Mount Eden High School Choir, who has performed at Carnegie Hall, sang the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" at the ceremony.