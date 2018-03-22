A dam on the verge of failing has prompted evacuations and a flash flood warning Thursday for parts of Tuolumne County, officials said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said operators at the Moccasin Creek Dam reported the imminent failure of the dam on Moccasin Creek. Flood waters will move down the creek to Don Pedro Reservoir.

Department of Fish and Wildlife crews are evacuating the Moccasin Fish Hatchery.

Tuolumne County is about 40 miles west of Yosemite National Park. The flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Friday.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said it is monitoring the situation and reports no threat to the Bay Area's water supply at this time.

No other information was immediately available.



