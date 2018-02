“Greatest moment of my life!” tweeted Contreras. “Derek Carr just came in the drive thru!” (Feb. 17, 2018)

A lucky In-N-Out employee in Fresno had a crazy surprise Friday night after seeing Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr pull up to the drive-thru window to pick up his burger and fries.

In a tweet, Brandon Contreras posted three photos where Derek Carr is seen in his car holding up the peace sing alongside a very excited fan. He even signed his In-N-Out burger uniform.

“Greatest moment of my life!” tweeted Contreras. “Derek Carr just came in the drive-thru!”