Increase in Cases of Lice on False Eyelashes

Health authorities want to alert the community of an increase in lice on false eyelashes, especially eyelash extensions.

The lice is not like those that can be stuck on someone's head. If they are not mites, they are small and living organisms that feed on fat or sebum in the follicles.

"If they have too many, you can see them walking, the lice can also be seen to look like sand," said Daysi Martínez de Lice Clinic of America.

The issue is that the machines of this clinic are especially made to work on the scalp, not on the eyelids and apparently this is the problem that has been registered lately: mites in the eyelashes that are called demodex.

"With mites, hygiene has a lot to do with the issue," said Judy Díaz and Tien Du of Lice Clinic of America.

That is why specialists in the cosmetology tools are calling on users.

"All people have them, they are microorganisms, mites that live on the skin, they grow there, reproduce and die, but most of us have no consequences, but when our defenses go down these parasites manifest themselves in the follicles where the eyelashes are" said Valeria Camacho of the Armando Romo beauty clinic.

The demodex feeds on sebum in the hair follicles and is very contagious and small organisms can cause serious complications in sight. That is why hygiene should not go unnoticed.

Contagious parasites can spread if the specialist did not properly disinfect the utensils. The symptoms are itching, redness and inflammation.