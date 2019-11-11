Infant's Body Found Near San Francisco Golf Course: Police

San Francisco police said a body found over the weekend near the Lincoln park Golf Course are the remains of an infant.

Officers made the discovery around 2:19 p.m. Saturday after responding to a report of a death in the 3400 block of 34th Avenue, police said.

Police have released little information about the death, but said the case is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Division and the city's medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or can send a text message to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Bay City News contributed to this report.