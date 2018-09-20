Inmate Who Walked Away from Nevada Camp Detained in San Leandro - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Inmate Who Walked Away from Nevada Camp Detained in San Leandro

By Bay City News

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Does Sleep Quality Affect Memory?
    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
    Staff at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp discovered Justin Tyquiengco was missing around 5:30 a.m. during an inmate count.

    A minimum-security inmate who walked away from a camp in Nevada County was apprehended Thursday in Alameda County, officials said.

    Officials said Justin Tyquiengco was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. He was taken back into custody Thursday after California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitiation agents tracked him down around 12:30 p.m. at a gas station in the San Leandro area.

    Authorities are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a camp in Nevada County today, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

    Tyquiengco was first committed to the state prison system in September 2015 with a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He received an additional sentence in Alameda County to serve one year after his primary sentence from Contra Costa County.

    There are currently 3,700 inmates around the state at conservation camps, also known as fire camps, according to state corrections officials.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices