Officials said Justin Tyquiengco was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. He was taken back into custody Thursday after California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitiation agents tracked him down around 12:30 p.m. at a gas station in the San Leandro area.

Tyquiengco was first committed to the state prison system in September 2015 with a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He received an additional sentence in Alameda County to serve one year after his primary sentence from Contra Costa County.

There are currently 3,700 inmates around the state at conservation camps, also known as fire camps, according to state corrections officials.