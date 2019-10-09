Interactive Map: Areas Affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff - NBC Bay Area
Areas Affected by PG&E's Power Shutoff
Interactive Map: Areas Affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

    Interactive Map: Areas Affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
    Map shows the areas that will be impacted during planned PG&E power outages due to high fire danger. (Oct. 9, 2019)

    PG&E is proactively turning off power to an estimated 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern and Central California due to high fire danger.

    Use the interactive map below to see if your area will be impacted.

    Areas Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff

    A planned outage from PG&E is expected to hit roughly 800,000 customers in parts of Northern, Central and coastal California.

    Enter your location in the search bar below to see if you or your area will be affected.

    Data: PG&E
    Nina Lin/NBC

    Full coverage on the historic power outage here.

