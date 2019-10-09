Map shows the areas that will be impacted during planned PG&E power outages due to high fire danger. (Oct. 9, 2019)

PG&E is proactively turning off power to an estimated 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern and Central California due to high fire danger.

Areas Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff A planned outage from PG&E is expected to hit roughly 800,000 customers in parts of Northern, Central and coastal California.



