Investigators on Tuesday will continue to search for a motive in the gruesome slaying of a 19-year-old Tracy woman who was stabbed and left for dead on a rural East Bay road Monday morning. Bob Redell reports.

The woman, identified Tuesday as Lizette Andrea Cuesta, was found crawling along Tesla Road near Livermore, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. A man and woman were arrested in Modesto in connection with the murder, officials said. The suspects have been identified as Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25. Both suspects are Modesto residents, officials said.

Invetigators said Cuesta was able to identify the suspects before she died. The victim also knew both suspects, according to investigators, adding Cuesta moved to Tracy from San Jose in October.

The investigation forced the closure of Corral Hollow Road and Tesla Road for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol. Corral Hollow Road, which turns into Tesla Road, was closed between Interstate 580 near Tracy and Reuss Road near Livermore.