Stabbing Investigation Forces Closure of East Bay Roadway

Officers on scene of a stabbing investigation in the East Bay. (Feb. 12, 2018)

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the East Bay Monday morning, fire officials said.

The investigation has forced the closure of Corral Hollow Road and Tesla Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Corral Hollow Road, which turns into Tesla Road, is closed between Interstate 580 near Tracy and Reuss Road near Livermore.

Footage from the scene captured investigators combing the roadway for evidence.

It is not clear when the roadway will reopen.

Further information was not available.