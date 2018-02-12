Stabbing Investigation Forces Closure of East Bay Roadway - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Stabbing Investigation Forces Closure of East Bay Roadway

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 4 hours ago | Updated at 5:18 AM PST on Feb 12, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stabbing Investigation Forces Closure of East Bay Roadway
    NBC Bay Area
    Officers on scene of a stabbing investigation in the East Bay. (Feb. 12, 2018)

    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the East Bay Monday morning, fire officials said.

    The investigation has forced the closure of Corral Hollow Road and Tesla Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Corral Hollow Road, which turns into Tesla Road, is closed between Interstate 580 near Tracy and Reuss Road near Livermore.

    Footage from the scene captured investigators combing the roadway for evidence.

    It is not clear when the roadway will reopen.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices