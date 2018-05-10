Investigators Find Jeans, Shoe Near Hart Family Crash Site

An SUV plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, killing eight members of a family.

A pair of jeans and a shoe entangled in its leg were found on the beach near the crash site of the Hart family in Mendocino County, investigators said Thursday.

A Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to the area of Hardy Creek, approximately one mile north of where police said an the members of the Hart family from Washington state drove off the cliff in their SUV on March 26.

Police said they found a girl's size-10 pair of jeans and a shoe that appeared to be a 3.5 child's size, or a 5.5 women's size. Two children, Devonte Hart and Hannah Hart, remain unaccounted for following the incident.

"Upon inspection, it was determined skeletal remains of what appeared to be a human foot was inside of the shoe. The shoe with the skeletal remains were released to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division," Captain Gregory L. Van Patten said in a statement.

Body Recovered in Mendocino County

A female body was found near the recent Hart family crash in Mendocino County Saturday afternoon. (Published Saturday, April 7, 2018)

Three of the four children who were eventually found weeks after the incident had Diphenhydramine, an active ingredient in Benadryl, in their blood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials recovered the bodies of the children's adopted mothers, 38-year-olds Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, as well as Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; Abigail Hart, 14; and Ciera Hart, 12.

The FBI has placed the other two missing children on its missing persons list. Nonetheless, investigators said they have no evidence indicating the two remaining children are still alive and officials continue to search the ocean and nearby beaches.