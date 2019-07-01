Investigators Probe Site of Santa Clara Construction Fire

In one of the worst structure fires the South Bay has seen in years, investigators Monday finally had a chance to move in and try to figure out how it started. Robert Handa reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

In one of the worst structure fires the South Bay has seen in years, investigators Monday finally had a chance to move in and try to figure out how it started.

Huge flames ripped through a condominium construction site project in Santa Clara on Friday. The heat was so intense firefighters spent all weekend putting out hot spots, meaning investigators weren't able to get in until Monday.

NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa, who was there as the investigators walked into the burnt fragile structure for the first time, has the full story in the video above.